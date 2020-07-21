Elon Musk shares new pic with son X AE A-XII. It’s the caption that’s confusing tweeple

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has graced Twitter with an adorable new picture. The heartwarming photo shows him cradling his son X AE A-XII in his arms. And while the photo is all kinds of wonderful, it’s his caption shared along with the picture that has tweeple confused.

In his tweet posted earlier this morning, Musk wrote, “Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen” which when translated from German on Google reads, “The baby cannot use a spoon yet”.

The tweet has prompted a flurry of reactions. While some are posting about the sweet picture of the father-son duo, others couldn’t help but wonder about the caption.

However, before taking a deep dive into the comments, take a look at the tweet shared by Elon Musk:

Since being shared, the post has collected over 1.6 lakh likes and more than 9,100 retweets - and counting. Here’s what people are sharing as reactions to the tweet:

Back in June, a video of Elon Musk with his son went viral all over the Internet. Shared by Musk’s mother Maye Musk, the footage showed Elon speaking to his son. “This is your dad speaking,” he said in the video promptly a flood of reactions on Twitter.

What do you think about Elon Musk’s tweet?