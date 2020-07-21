Sections
Home / It's Viral / Elon Musk shares new pic with son X AE A-XII. It’s the caption that’s confusing tweeple

Elon Musk shares new pic with son X AE A-XII. It’s the caption that’s confusing tweeple

Elon Musk’s tweet has now prompted a flurry of reactions.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 17:47 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Elon Musk with his son X AE A-XII. (Twitter/@elonmusk)

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has graced Twitter with an adorable new picture. The heartwarming photo shows him cradling his son X AE A-XII in his arms. And while the photo is all kinds of wonderful, it’s his caption shared along with the picture that has tweeple confused.

In his tweet posted earlier this morning, Musk wrote, “Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen” which when translated from German on Google reads, “The baby cannot use a spoon yet”.

The tweet has prompted a flurry of reactions. While some are posting about the sweet picture of the father-son duo, others couldn’t help but wonder about the caption.

However, before taking a deep dive into the comments, take a look at the tweet shared by Elon Musk:



Since being shared, the post has collected over 1.6 lakh likes and more than 9,100 retweets - and counting. Here’s what people are sharing as reactions to the tweet:

 Back in June, a video of Elon Musk with his son went viral all over the Internet. Shared by Musk’s mother Maye Musk, the footage showed Elon speaking to his son. “This is your dad speaking,” he said in the video promptly a flood of reactions on Twitter.

What do you think about Elon Musk’s tweet?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Racial discrimination may adversely impact cognition in African Americans
Jul 21, 2020 18:26 IST
Dates on JEE Main and NDA clashing? No need to worry even if you did not update, says Pokhriyal
Jul 21, 2020 18:25 IST
Thane man duped of ₹17 lakh, one booked
Jul 21, 2020 18:23 IST
Jai Ram inaugurates development projects worth ₹11-cr in Rampur
Jul 21, 2020 18:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.