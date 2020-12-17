Sections
Elon Musk wants you to increase your phone’s brightness to see his latest tweet

“Star Light, Star Bright,” reads the caption of the tweet shared by Elon Musk.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 20:55 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tweet has prompted people to share all sorts of comments. (REUTERS)

If you’re a regular Twitter user, you may be familiar with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s varied tweets. From amusing to out-of-the-box to inspiring to quirky, he shares all sorts of posts. Just like his recent tweet that has a very sweet surprise for people. However, there is something he wants people to do while seeing the post, turn up the brightness of their phone. Chances are once you know the reason behind the request, you’ll find yourself smiling.

“Star Light, Star Bright,” reads the caption of the tweet shared by Musk. The post includes a picture of the Moon against a dark sky with a text reading, “Turn up the brightness to see the stars”.

We won’t spoil the fun for you, so take a look at the share yourself:



Did you see it too? In case you haven’t, this reply by a Twitter user will tell you about the surprising positive message hidden in the picture.



Yes, it says “You, you’re the star.”

Shared a few hours ago, the post has garnered over 1.2 lakh likes along with several retweets. People found the post to be amusing and thanked Musk for spreading such a positive message.

What are your thoughts on this post?

Also Read | Elon Musk replies to question on how people will live on Mars. Any guesses?

