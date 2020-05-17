Elsa and Olaf to Rapunzel and Pascal, dad-daughter duo dresses up daily while taking out trash. Videos are absolutely adorable

Sections
In the video, the dad-daughter duo is seen in different costumes.

Updated: May 17, 2020 18:08 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dad-daughter duo dressed as Elsa and Olaf. (Screengrab)

With schools closed and no way of meeting their friends, most kids are feeling bored. The story was the same for this little girl until her dad found a way to keep her entertained. He decided to dress up himself and his little girl in costumes as different cartoon characters while taking the trash out. Now a compilation of this father-daughter duo has made its way onto reddit and it is absolutely adorable.

“In order to entertain his daughter who is bored during quarantine they take the trash out every day together wearing different costumes,” with this caption a redditor has shared the video. It has now tugged at the heartstrings of people.

In the video, the duo is seen in different costumes. One day they go out as Elsa and Olaf and some other day as Rapunzel and her pet chameleon Pascal. Check out what other costumes they donned.

See the video and there’s a chance that it will fill you up with a warm fuzzy feeling:



In order to entertain his daughter who is bored during quarantine they take the trash out every day together wearing different costumes from r/MadeMeSmile

The man also took to Instagram to share individual videos of his daily adventures with his daughter. Be it on Insta or reddit, people dropped all sorts of comments which show how impressed they were with this daily ritual of the duo.

“Parenting done right,” wrote a reddit user. “How great and adorable,” expressed another. “Wonderful! I am now a fan of them,” wrote a third.

What do you think of this father-daughter duo?

