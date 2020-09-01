Embarrassed alligator strolls away when it misses catching its snack. Watch

Sections
Seven’s reaction has prompted several comments.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 20:46 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Seven the alligator ready to eat his snack. (Instagram/@gatorboys_chris)

Watching a video of a huge alligator will more often than not evoke a sense of shock or fear in most people. A big snappy jaw and the giant body is enough to scare anybody. However, this video of Seven the alligator may prompt an entirely different reaction out of you.

Christopher Gilette, a wildlife biologist, shared this video of Seven on his Instagram page. The video shows Gilette trying to feed the big alligator a chunk of chicken. Gilette can be seen dangling the piece of chicken in front of Seven and proceeds to throw it for Seven to catch. Sadly, though, Seven misses the treat. What happens next is quite interesting. Seven, it seems, is so upset over not catching the treat, he walks away to a nearby water body.

“How cute is Seven fumbling the chicken and getting embarrassed! He’s so adorable, @gabbynikolle and I were feeding him and trying to make a cool impressive video with the big gator and instead it became an adorable one,” reads the caption shared along with the clip.

Take a look at the funny video:



Posted on August 28, the clip has garnered over 1.2 lakh views along with tons of comments from netizens. While some found the clip to be adorable, others expressed that they felt bad for Seven for not being able to catch his snack.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Aww how cute! He’s like ‘I’m outta here!’” says an Instagram user. “Of course he’s sad now. There’s sand on that chicken,” writes another. “Fine, I don’t want, bye,” comments a third.

Gilette also shared another video showing his adventures with Seven and how the big gator got his name.

Did you feel sad for Seven too?

