Emotional to funny: MS Dhoni’s #DefinitelyNot comment prompts people to share varied tweets

MS Dhoni’s reply #DefinitelyNot to former cricketer and commentator Danny Morrison’s question became a trending hashtag on Twitter.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:30 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MS Dhoni’s picture was shared on official Indian Premier League Twitter profile with the hashtag#DefinitelyNot. (Twitter/@IPL)

MS Dhoni, a few months ago, announced his retirement from international cricket. However, he was a part of the ongoing IPL tournament leading Chennai Super Kings. Hence, it’s a question in every cricket lovers’ mind if Dhoni would also retire from the Twenty20 cricket.

Today, before Chennai Super Kings faced Kings XI Punjab in their final game of the ongoing season of IPL 2020, former cricketer and commentator Danny Morrison asked that same question. He asked Dhoni, “Could this be your last game in yellow?,”. To which, Dhoni, in his usual cool manner, smiled and replied, “Definitely Not.” It’s his answer which has now created a buzz among people – so much so that the hashtag #DefinitelyNot also started trending on Twitter.

Here’s the interaction between Dhoni and Morrison:



From emotional to joyous to funny, people couldn’t hold back while sharing all sorts of comments using the hashtag #DefinitelyNot. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “We will come back stronger in 2021, that is what we are known for - MS DHONI,” and shared these images:



Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle too shared a tweet. He posted:

The official IPL site shared their own post:

“Helicopter comeback soon,” said another and tweeted:

A few creative minds on Twitter also came up with all sorts of memes: 

Three times IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings were the first to get eliminated from the ongoing IPL 2020 season. However, they managed to end the season with three consecutive wins with the last one against Kings XI Punjab. CSK won against KXIP today, on November 1, by 9 wickets.

What is your #DefinitelyNot tweet?

