‘Escaping 2020’: writes Anand Mahindra while sharing this captivating clip. Watch

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for sharing relevant and highly hilarious posts from his official Twitter account. His latest share is no different. Many may relate to this tweet, which encompasses a video of a gazelle and a lion.

Mahindra shared the post from his official Twitter account. “Escaping 2020. We didn’t let it take us down. We were as fleet footed as this deer. Now to better days ahead...” reads the caption shared alongside the 15-second-long recording.

The clip opens to a shot of a gazelle drinking water in the wild. The animal looks up to notice a lion approaching it from a distance. Using quick wit, it backs away a bit. But as the lion swiftly runs in the direction it thinks the animal will go, the gazelle jumps and takes off the opposite way.

Mahindra suggests that we escaped 2020 much the same way this prey escaped its predator. Check out the entire post below to see if you agree:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this share has captured the attention of netizens. The recording has nearly two lakh views while the tweet in itself has amassed over 11,600 likes. Additionally, it has garnered more than 1,200 retweets and almost 300 comments.

Here’s what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “Intelligently escaped”.

Another individual wrote, “Wow”. “Superb video,” read one comment on the post.

What are your thoughts on this? Did you relate to Mahindra’s tweet?

