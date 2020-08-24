Europeans groove to Diljit Dosanjh’s G.O.A.T. in Switzerland. Video will make you want to dance

If you love Diljit Dosanjh’s track G.O.A.T. and have grooved to it at least a few times, then this video is sure to make you get up and dance all over again. It shows a group of women in Switzerland trying some steps of bhangra and grooving to the famous song. Not only has the video impressed tweeple, it even caught the attention of the singer and actor himself who retweeted it.

The video was posted by Indian Foreign Service Officer Gurleen Kaur earlier today. “When Europeans groove on @diljitdosanjh’s G.O.A.T! Indian Bhangra in #Switzerland by @karanvir_in,” she wrote while sharing the video.

The 45-second-long video shows a man demonstrating different bhangra moves in front of a group of women who perform them as the music plays in the background. Even those who can be seen sitting or standing on the side watching the dance routine can’t help but clap along in participation. Watch:

Along with the retweet from Diljit Dosanjh himself, the video has also collected 900 likes and several appreciative comments.

“Love this post! You’re the best,” wrote restaurateur Harjinder Singh Kukreja. “Kya baat ae,” shared a Twitter user on the post. “Amazingly beautiful,” added another. “Lovely,” wrote a third.

What do you think about the video?