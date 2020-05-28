Even Netflix is impressed with this woman’s idea to secretly use her ex-boyfriend’s account

Sections
Slow claps for this genius move.

Updated: May 28, 2020 20:59 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A screenshot posted with the tweet shows how she named the account ‘Settings’. (Twitter/@yellowgengar2)

Sharing a Netflix account is extremely common these days. But there are also those people who can figure out impressive ways to use another person’s account in secret yet clever ways. This woman is among them and her idea even left Netflix impressed.

In a post, a Twitter user explained the technique. “My brother’s ex had been stealing our Netflix for the past two months now by disguising her account as ‘settings’ and honestly I ain’t even mad. I’m just really disappointed in myself for actually believing that an account named ‘settings’ would legitimately be Netflix settings,” he tweeted.

The tweet also has a screenshot which shows how she named the account ‘Settings’ and just to make it look even more authentic added a loading icon as a picture. Yes take some time to slow clap for this genius move.



The tweet, since being posted on May 27, has collected over 1.9 lakh retweets and more than 49,000 likes. Among those impressed by this tactic is the streaming giant Netflix itself.



Others also shared their reaction to this whole situation.

“Remember in school when the teachers used to say, not everyone can be academic, some have to find their own version of being smart...THIS is one of those versions!” wrote a Twitter user and truer words have not been spoken. “That’s a great move, she may have been a keeper,” posted another.

Someone expressed their respect through this GIF:

Others who have had or tried similar tactics were more than happy to share their own stories:

 

Meanwhile, the woman behind this whole thing spoke up in the most queen-like manner:

And if you’re still wondering what happened after the big revelation…

So all’s well that ends well, we guess. Have you had any such encounters of your own?

