Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Even Spider-Man would melt after watching this kid praise his favourite character. Video is too cute

Even Spider-Man would melt after watching this kid praise his favourite character. Video is too cute

In the clip, the little boy says his name and then proceeds to list all the things he loves about Spider-Man.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 13:47 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The little boy holding a Spider-Man toy during his speech. (Twitter/@SinghLions)

Spider-Man was famously told by his uncle, “with great power comes great responsibility”. While we’re sure the superhero won’t forget this message, here’s a little video that may help remind him of his impact on so many others. The clip shows a little boy talking about his favourite character, that is none other than, Spider-Man and what makes him so special. We’re sure if Spider-Man were to watch this video, even he would melt after hearing this adorable boy’s words of praise.

The video was posted on Twitter by restaurateur Harjinder Singh Kukreja. “Instagram is down so enjoy this video of my younger son talking about his favourite person,” he tweeted along with the video. “It was an assignment by his teacher that his mom had to submit via WhatsApp,” he added.

In the clip, the little boy says his name and then proceeds to list all the things he loves about Spider-Man. While the video itself will melt your heart, thanks to all the adorableness, the boy’s little ‘thank you’ at the end of the clip may make you ‘aww’ some more.

Posted earlier today, the 27-second-long video has collected over 2,000 likes and many comments.

“What a lovely little boy! Spider-Man is my favourite too,” says an individual. “A fine young man, I bet you’re so proud, rightly so,” adds another.

What do you think about the speech?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Opposition in favour of middlemen who loot farmers: PM Modi in fresh pitch for farm bills
Sep 18, 2020 14:11 IST
Bills to reduce salaries of MPs, ministers gets Rajya Sabha nod
Sep 18, 2020 14:45 IST
Agriculture bills passed in Lok Sabha, farmers protest: All you need to know
Sep 18, 2020 13:45 IST
Farmers protesting against farm bills everywhere: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Sep 18, 2020 13:52 IST

latest news

Chinese fighter jets in Taiwanese air space as US official visits Taiwan
Sep 18, 2020 14:47 IST
Happy Birthday Shabana Azmi: Rare photos of the 70-year-old actor
Sep 18, 2020 14:49 IST
Rahul Gandhi slams govt over lack of data on infection among health workers
Sep 18, 2020 14:46 IST
‘They are spreading lies’: PM Modi messages farmers amid row over farm bills
Sep 18, 2020 14:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.