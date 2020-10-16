Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Ever felt confused by the fancy menus at certain coffee shops? This video may feel relatable

Ever felt confused by the fancy menus at certain coffee shops? This video may feel relatable

Instagram user Chetann Goel shared the video on his page, and it’s making many chuckle.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:15 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“This was spot on,” wrote an Instagram user. (Instagram/@chetanngoel)

Have you ever found yourself thoroughly confused while trying to place an order at certain coffee shops? You know… the ones where the menu is rather huge and the names of items leave you scratching your head over what they really are. And have you ever found yourself picking an old favourite that isn’t on the fancy menu but is exactly what you want and ask for it anyway? Well, if this whole scenario seems relatable, this video showcasing it perfectly will hit you right in the feels.

Instagram user Chetann Goel shared the video on his page, and it’s making many chuckle. “Best trick to avoid embarrassment in @starbucksindia - ‘Bhai jo tu le raha hain vohi karde meri bhi’,” says the hilarious caption shared along with the video.

The video, since being posted on October 6, has collected several reactions.

“This was spot on,” wrote an Instagram user. “Yaaarrr I can’t stop watching it,” posted another.

An individual suggested another option by commenting, “Bhaiya vo upar se 2nd vali kar do”. Another suggested, “Ek aur option hai, unhi se pooch lo, ‘I am in for a cold beverage today, what do you recommend?’”

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
Oct 16, 2020 23:31 IST
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
Oct 16, 2020 23:34 IST
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Oct 16, 2020 22:15 IST
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Oct 16, 2020 20:37 IST

latest news

People’s Alliance is dancing to Pak, China’s tune: J&K BJP chief
Oct 17, 2020 00:57 IST
Construction of New Parliament building unlikely to start this year: Officials
Oct 17, 2020 00:54 IST
LeT module busted in Srinagar, six arrested
Oct 17, 2020 00:55 IST
Missing SPO joins militant ranks, escapes Budgam gunfight
Oct 17, 2020 00:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.