Ever had autocorrect play mischief-maker in your chat? This post by Sania Mirza will feel relatable

Sania Mirza has shared a perfect example of how autocorrect can play mischief-maker during a chat

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 18:13 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sania Mirza also tagged her husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik in the post (Twitter/@mirzasaniar)

Many of us rely heavily on texting apps to communicate with others. In fact, sometimes a message is conveyed better on text. Well, texting is all fun and games but trust autocorrect to play spoilsport every now and then and ruin a decent conversation. If you’ve ever had autocorrect change what you meant to say into something completely different, this Instagram post by tennis star Sania Mirza will seem relatable and may even make you giggle.

Mirza often shares wonderful posts on the photo and video sharing platform and her recent one is no different. She has shared a perfect example of how autocorrect can play mischief-maker during a chat. She’s also tagged her husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik in the post. What’s funnier is the picture shared along with the post which seems to show her exact reaction to this autocorrect fail.

“When you ask him if you look fat and he replies ‘noooo’ but auto correct changes it to ‘moooo’,” wrote Mirza in her post. She also used the hashtag #quarantinelife in her post.

Take a look at the entire post below:



Within two hours of being shared, the post has collected over 1.5 lakh likes and several comments.

Well, have you ever had such an instance when autocorrect messed up you text conversation?

