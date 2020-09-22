Sections
Ever seen a cat having hiccups? This video may surprise you

Shared by the Twitter profile Wonder of Science, the clip shows a cat staring at the camera.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 19:40 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat. (Twitter/@wonderofscience)

Even after watching tons of cat videos, no one can surely say that they are well-versed with everything that a feline does or thinks. For example, have ever seen a cat having hiccups? If your answer is no, then this clip will take you by surprise. Even if you have an idea, the video is quite an entertaining watch and may make you wonder what is going on in that little furry head.

Shared by the Twitter profile Wonder of Science, the clip shows a cat staring at the camera. Within a few seconds the cat starts hiccupping and simultaneously its pupils dilate.

We are no experts in feline language, but probably the cat itself was taken aback and thought ‘Woah that’s weird’.

“Cats’ eyes dilate when they hiccup,” informs the caption. Take a look at the clip:



Posted a few hours ago, the clip has already garnered over 30,000 views along with more than 2,500 likes. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at this unusual scene and dropped many heart emojis in the comments. Some even shared hilarious opinions about the cat’s thought process.

Here’s how people reacted:

What do you think of this strange ‘discovery’?

