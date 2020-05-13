Sections
Ever seen a squirrel ‘doing’ yoga? Twitter now presents that too

“Kapalbhati aasana...squirrel style” Twitter user Saket Badola wrote and shared the video.

Updated: May 13, 2020 12:00 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the squirrel on a wooden railing. (Twitter/@Saket_Badola)

A video of a squirrel ‘doing’ yoga has become the latest source of laughter for Twitter. Shared by IFS officer Saket Badola, the video shows the animal doing such a gesture which resembles one of the popularly known aasana Kapalbhati.

“Kapalbhati aasana...squirrel style” with this caption Badola shared the video and it has now piqued people’s attention. The video shows the animal’s abdomen moving in and out in quick successions, much like what happens while doing Kapalbhati.

Take a look at the video which has now left many in splits.



Since being shared, the video has gathered over 11,000 views and close to 1,000 comments. From trying to guess why the squirrel is ‘doing’ yoga to calling it the new master of the art, people have shared all sorts of reactions on the post.



“But their kapalbhati is melodious sounds while ours is with grunts,” wrote a Twitter user. “That is so awesome,” exclaimed another. “Maybe it’s shedding to impress,” tweeted a third.

As for another user of the micro-blogging site, she wrote that the video is not just funny but encouraging too and a few supported the notion. “Encouraging and funny at the same time,” wrote a Twitter user.

Many wrote that they “can’t stop laughing” after seeing the video as it’s “too hilarious.”

What do you think of the video?

