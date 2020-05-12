Sections
Home / It's Viral / Ever tried copying your siblings? This kitty’s attempt to copy her bunny bros will melt your heart

Ever tried copying your siblings? This kitty’s attempt to copy her bunny bros will melt your heart

In the next scene of the montage - while the track in the background goes “you’ll hardly recognize me” - Pandora is seen hopping around the house exactly like a bunny.

Updated: May 12, 2020 12:53 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Meet Pandora, a fluffy kitty, who loves her bunny siblings a bit too much. (TikTok/@mallowandstorm)

The one pure love-hate relationship people have is with their siblings. Even after all the fighting and screaming, we can’t seem to stop copying their behavior and stealing their clothes because they will always be the coolest no matter what. Turns out this behaviour isn’t exclusive to just us humans. Meet Pandora, a fluffy kitty, who loves her bunny siblings a bit too much resulting in some not-so-cat-like behavior on her part. And it’s her odd traits that have grabbed the attention of netizens.

Posted on TikTok by Pandora’s hooman @mallowandstorm, the clip opens to show the beautiful white feline wearing a bunny-eared hat complete with a cute pink bow. Text on the video reads, “I think my cat is having an identity crisis.”

The scene transitions to the feline having breakfast with her two bunny siblings. The caption on screen explains how she grew up with those adorable hoppers.

In the next scene of the montage - while the track in the background goes “you’ll hardly recognize me” - Pandora is seen hopping around the house exactly like a bunny. Maybe Pandora considered the hippety-hop a cool thing she could show off to her peers.



The clip ends with the hooman expressing that Pandora has to be told repeatedly not to chew hay.

“Pandora the cat has two bunny siblings. Do the bunnies rub off onto her? I think so,” reads the caption.

Check out the adorable video:

@mallowandstorm

Pandora the cat has two bunny siblings. Do the bunnies rub off onto her? I think so. ##Catsoftiktok ##Catlover ##Bunny ##Fyp ##Animallovers

♬ Barden Bellas - joealbanese

Posted on May 11, the clip has garnered over 1.5 million views. Pandora the bunny cat’s hopping has captured netizens’ hearts despite her refusal to act more cat-like.

“Cat? What cat? I can see three bunnies,” says a TikTok user. “Those hops made my day,” writes another. “Please make an exclusive video of her hopping,” requests a third.

Being a bunny or being a cat, or just both - we hope that Pandora finds the best of both worlds and keeps on wowing netizens with her delightful hops.

What do you think of this bunny cat?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
May 12, 2020 13:23 IST
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
May 12, 2020 13:38 IST
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
May 12, 2020 13:09 IST
LIVE: Delhi CM asks citizens to send suggestions on lifting lockdown, relaxations
May 12, 2020 12:38 IST

latest news

Reliance Jio offers 24-hour grace plan to prepaid users
May 12, 2020 13:38 IST
Two returnees from Kolkata test positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand
May 12, 2020 13:37 IST
Women’s ODI and men’s U-19 World Cup qualifiers postponed due to COVID-19
May 12, 2020 13:36 IST
Will leave no stone unturned for podium finish in Tokyo: Nikki
May 12, 2020 13:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.