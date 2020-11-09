Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Ever wonder how astronauts wash hair in space? This video has the answer

Ever wonder how astronauts wash hair in space? This video has the answer

“More makeup/hair care tutorials in space!” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 08:40 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows, now retired, NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg. (Reddit/@nickolsonjack)

When people asked you, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” as a kid, did you ever say astronaut? Did you ever watch 2001: A Space Odyssey and wish you could embark on a galactic adventure too? Did you read The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and pretend that you were Arthur Dent yourself? If you answered a ‘yes’ to any or all of the questions asked above, then you may identify as a ‘space enthusiast’, and thus, may thoroughly enjoy this recording. The clip, which shows, NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg washing her hair at the International Space Station, is so entertaining and educational that it may have you hooked until the very end.

This video was initially shared on YouTube in 2013 by a channel titled Video From Space, whose mission is to foster the next generation of explorers, scientists and engineers. The recording is capturing netizens’ attention once again after being shared on the subreddit ‘damn that’s interesting’ on November 6.

The clip starts with Nyberg saying, “Start by just putting some hot water-squirting it onto my scalp”. Check out the rest of the steps of this hair wash ‘tutorial’:

Washing hairs in space from r/Damnthatsinteresting



This share currently has over 98,300 upvotes and more than 2,100 comments on Reddit.



Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “Well now I am curious how they do laundry”. Are you curious about that too?

Another individual said, “It is truly amazing seeing people living out in space, the things we’ve achieved and places we’ve gone as terrestrial beings is incredible. For some reason this stuff gives me hope”. “More makeup/hair care tutorials in space!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump-to-Joe Biden handoff stalls as president rejects outcome
Nov 09, 2020 07:55 IST
‘Bankable’ Nitish’s poll appeal now under cloud
Nov 09, 2020 08:19 IST
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh issues warning to TMC workers
Nov 09, 2020 07:50 IST
LIVE: 38,619 new Covid-19 cases in France as tally reaches 1,787,324
Nov 09, 2020 08:39 IST

latest news

600 kg firecrackers seized in Delhi; 7 held
Nov 09, 2020 09:26 IST
For greener Diwali: Cow dung diyas, idols available on Lucknow Municipal Corporation app
Nov 09, 2020 09:24 IST
Hyundai reveals more details about 2021 Sonata N Line
Nov 09, 2020 09:21 IST
Sensex jumps 570 points to record a high of 42,460 in opening session; Nifty above 12,400
Nov 09, 2020 09:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.