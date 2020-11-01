Sections
Ever wonder what ‘breakfast in bed’ looks for an alpaca? Watch to find out

This clip was shared on an alpaca named Alfie’s official Instagram account.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 19:49 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows an alpaca named Alfie. (Instagram/@alfie_the_alpaca_in_adelaide)

Breakfast in bed is a luxury that those who have the opportunity to enjoy often appreciate a whole lot. But have you ever wondered what an alpaca who is enjoying ‘breakfast in bed’ looks like? Well, if so, then wonder no more because Alfie the alpaca is here to show you such an incredible scene. The video is so fascinating and adorable that you’ll enjoy it even if you haven’t ever personally wondered what it looks like to see an alpaca enjoy ‘breakfast in bed’.

Posted on Instagram on October 31, this recording was shared on an alpaca named Alfie’s official Instagram account. The over two-minute-long clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Weekend breakfast in bed”.

The recording starts with Alfie’s hoomans calling for him. The animal walks into the room calmly. The alpaca’s parents peel an orange while sitting in bed, and then sweetly feed Alfie his treat.

Check out the wholesome video and get ready to swoon:



 

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has garnered over 59,200 views and many appreciative comments. Given the high cuteness quotient of the video, it is no surprise that these numbers are steadily rising.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “His cute little munching face cracks me up”.

Another individual wrote, “OMG I can’t even... I must have him”. “This is really the best thing,” reads the caption shared alongside the post. Do you agree?

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Alfie the alpaca is enjoying his time at a park in the cutest manner. Watch

