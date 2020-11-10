Sections
Ever wonder what happens when you open a jar of honey in space? Watch to find out

Not only is this video, starring Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques, extremely educational to watch but also super exciting.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 08:27 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques. (Reddit)

Life in space can seem intriguing to many. If you’re among those who often wonder what it’d be like to live outside Earth, then this video by the Canadian Space Agency may interest you. The recording, shows Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques taking advantage of microgravity in space to play with honey. Suppose you’re not a space enthusiast, worry not. This clip is so educational and exciting that it’ll have you hooked until the very end nonetheless. Plus, watching the recording may leave you craving some ‘space honey’ yourself.

Initially shared on Canadian Space Agency’s official YouTube account in 2019, this video is capturing netizens’ attention again after being shared on Reddit on November 7. “Honey in space,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The almost one-minute-long recording shows Saint-Jacques opening up a jar of honey which is tilted horizontally. Check out what happens to the food item, and get prepared to be amazed:

Honey in space from r/Damnthatsinteresting



Since being shared on the subreddit ‘damn that’s interesting’, this share has accumulated over 39,100 upvotes and nearly 550 comments.



Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “Looks like caramel”.

Another individual wrote, “Honestly. How do they get any science-ing done up there? I’d just be playing with things all the time”. Do you agree with the sentiment?

“The entire time watching this I was just saying to myself ‘twist it... twist it...’ and I felt an extreme amount of satisfaction when he did,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

