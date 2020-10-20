Sections
Ever wonder what the Cosmic Reef 'sounds' like? NASA's video has the answer

Ever wonder what the Cosmic Reef ‘sounds’ like? NASA’s video has the answer

This clip was shared on the official Instagram page of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 12:21 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image was shared on October 20. (Instagram/@nasahubble)

Earlier this month, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope shared a video that helped netizens experience stars and galaxies through senses other than just sight. Carrying on with this tradition, the space agency has posted another recording that presents ‘sounds’ of space. This time around, the clip showcases what the Cosmic Reef ‘sounds’ like.

This video was shared on Instagram on October 20. The caption posted alongside the clip explains what it depicts. It reads, “What does the Cosmic Reef ‘sound’ like? This data sonification offers a new way to experience Hubble’s 30th anniversary image of two nebulae neighbors located 163,000 light-years away”.

The text goes on to explain that the red in the image indicates the presence of hydrogen and nitrogen, whereas the blue indicates oxygen. “In this sonification, blue is assigned higher pitches and red lower pitches. There’s no sound in space, but sonifications let us conceptualize the information in images with our ears,” states the caption further.

Check out this cool sonification:



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention, and rightfully so. The share has amassed over four lakh views and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Sounds like a car is drifting”.

Another individual wrote, “That’s TARDIS,” referring to the fictional time machine and spacecraft from the British sci-fi television series Doctor Who. “I can’t even stand how cool I think this is,” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this post?

