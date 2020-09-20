Sections
Ever wondered how a hole in a golf course is made? This video has the answer

“This is so interesting,” wrote a Reddit user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 12:14 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a hole in a golf course. (Reddit/@Earl-Lee-Riser)

If you’re someone who enjoys playing or watching the game of golf, then this video may particularly pique your interest. The massive and well-maintained golf courses with holes at specified distances often make for a wonderful sight. However, have you ever wondered how those holes in a golf course are made? This video, shared on Reddit, has the answer.

Captioned “How golf hole is made”, the video is about 30-second-long. It shows how an individual uses equipment to make the hole in the ground. Take a look:

How golf hole is made.. from r/Damnthatsinteresting

Shared a little over twenty hours ago, the video has gathered more than 61,000 upvotes on Reddit. It has also received a diverse set of responses from Redditors.

“Out of all of the things I’ve ever seen that are satisfying, that was one of them,” wrote a Reddit user. “This is so interesting,” expressed another. “I watched this video, 3 times in a row, it was so enjoyable to watch,” praised a third.

Someone who said that they used to work at a golf course said it’s the “greatest job ever”. They wrote, “Still the greatest job I’ve ever had was working golf course maintenance for 3 summers.”

What do you think of the video?

