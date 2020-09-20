Ever wondered how a hole in a golf course is made? This video has the answer

If you’re someone who enjoys playing or watching the game of golf, then this video may particularly pique your interest. The massive and well-maintained golf courses with holes at specified distances often make for a wonderful sight. However, have you ever wondered how those holes in a golf course are made? This video, shared on Reddit, has the answer.

Captioned “How golf hole is made”, the video is about 30-second-long. It shows how an individual uses equipment to make the hole in the ground. Take a look:

Shared a little over twenty hours ago, the video has gathered more than 61,000 upvotes on Reddit. It has also received a diverse set of responses from Redditors.

“Out of all of the things I’ve ever seen that are satisfying, that was one of them,” wrote a Reddit user. “This is so interesting,” expressed another. “I watched this video, 3 times in a row, it was so enjoyable to watch,” praised a third.

Someone who said that they used to work at a golf course said it’s the “greatest job ever”. They wrote, “Still the greatest job I’ve ever had was working golf course maintenance for 3 summers.”

What do you think of the video?