Ever wondered how giraffes eat grass? They do it quite ‘majestically’. Watch

Shared by Twitter user Daniel Holland, the video has gone all sorts of viral. In fact, it has also gathered close to 9.8 million views till now.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 15:51 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a giraffe getting up after eating grass. (Twitter/@DannyDutch)

In today’s edition of animal stories that may make you say, “Wow! I didn’t know that”, here is a video of a giraffe eating grass. If you are someone who has never seen the animal bend down to eat grass form a field, then chances are this video will leave you surprised. Even if you have, the clip still makes for an entertaining watch.

“I’ve never wondered how a Giraffe eats grass before, but this is majestic!” wrote Holland while sharing the video. Wondering what the clip shows? Take a look:



Since being shared, the video has received tons of responses from people. While some expressed their wonder, others took a more hilarious route to share their reactions. There were also a few who shared videos and images of giraffes in the post’s comment section.



“Check out the Giraffe Manor in Kenya. A truly bucket list adventure giraffe,” shared a Twitter user along with these two images.

Another individual shared an image to show how the animal sleeps:

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

