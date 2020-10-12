Ever wondered how giraffes would wear hats? Tweet sparks hilarious debate

Have you ever come across such posts that ask people’s opinions on some random - and rather hilarious - things? If yes, then you know what we’re talking about. In case you haven’t, then let this post which is asking people how a giraffe should wear a hat be your first.

The post consists of two edited images, one shows a giraffe wearing a big hat, and in another, a giraffe is wearing two small ones. “Do giraffes wear hats like this or this,” reads the post’s caption.

Now, this unassuming tweet has actually sparked a hilarious debate among people with the Twitter users leaning one way or the another.

Take a look at the tweet which has created this buzz.

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 14,000 likes and tons of comments from people. A few also suggested a different style of wearing the hat. Just like this Twitter user who shared:

To which, the original poster wrote:

“I honestly had to Google giraffes after seeing this because I never thought about how they have these weird little hair horn things and I’m still baffled as to what they actually are,” wrote a Twitter user and shared an image of the animal.

There were many who went with the first option, and some chose the second one.

Some also wondered how a giraffe would wear a scarf. That’s something we would like to see too.

Which option would you choose?