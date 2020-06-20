Ever wondered how koalas are weighed? Take a look

Sections
Tweeple can’t handle the cuteness that comes while weighing a koala.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 16:14 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The picture shows the baby koala perched on a little stand that looks like a tree. (Facebook/Kangaroo Island Koala and Wildlife Rescue Centre)

The Internet offers a wide range of content and here’s some on koalas that you probably didn’t know you wanted but absolutely need. A tweet is going viral because it shows a picture in which a baby koala is being weighed. The sheer cuteness quotient of the tweet coupled with the reactions people have to this adorable picture makes it a must see.

“If anyone’s ever wondered how they weigh a koala...” says a tweet shared by Sophie Kalagas. She added a photo in the tweet to show this process and credited the picture to Kangaroo Island Koala and Wildlife Rescue Centre.

The picture shows the baby koala perched on a little stand that looks like a tree. Since June 19, when it was shared, her tweet has collected over 2.5 lakh likes and more than 57,000 retweets - and rightly so:



The image was shared on Facebook by the rescue centre on April 8. “Regular weighing of the koalas, especially the joeys, is important to make sure they are staying healthy, putting on weight and keeping it on,” explains the post.



A tweet shared by IFS official Susanta Nanda shows another picture. This one shows a baby koala inside a container with a stuffed koala twice its size. “Way of weighing a koala is unique. And to reduce the stress & anxiety, the baby is given a teddy bear as a companion,” he tweeted.

Several people have posted reactions to this weighing process. While a few wrote about how adorable the process seems, some shared pictures to show how others animals are weighed.

“His eyes look like mine when I see my weight on the scales too,” joked a Twitter user. “How cute is that?!” wrote another.

A Twitter user shared, “I never had wondered but I’m extremely glad the information was provided regardless. The Internet knows what I need even when I don’t.”

There you go. Let us know if you’re glad about this info too.

Also Read | Oakley, the young pupper just claimed his hooman. Their union is all types of adorable

