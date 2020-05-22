Sections
Every Hathi Ram Chaudhary pic from Paatal Lok is a mood. Which one are you? Asks Amazon

Amazon Prime’s Paatal Lok- related tweet has prompted tons of replies from tweeple.

Updated: May 22, 2020 14:34 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the character Hathi Ram Chaudhary from the noir-fiction drama Paatal Lok. (Twitter/@PrimeVideoIN )

Which among these pictures of Hathi Ram Chaudhary captures your mood currently? This is what Amazon Prime recently asked on Twitter and people obliged with all sorts of responses. Hathi Ram Chaudhary, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, is probably the newest favourite cop for many noir-fiction drama lovers. Thus, it didn’t long for people to relate to the images shared by the video on demand platform.

If you are yet to catch up on the latest rage that is Paatal Lok and wondering who is Hathi Ram Chaudhary is, allow us to fill the gaps without giving away any spoilers. He is a character from Amazon Prime Video’s latest complex and intriguing show Paatal Lok.

“Every Hathi Ram Chaudhary pic is a mood. Which one are you today?” Amazon Prime tweeted and shared four images of the character:



Since being shared yesterday, people flooded the comments section of the post with all sorts of reactions. While some chose one pic to describe their mood, a few couldn’t settle on just a single image. There were also some who expressed that all the pictures describe people’s mood during the ongoing lockdown.



“It’s the one with the chai,” wrote a Twitter user and many others reflected the same notion. This is probably because yesterday was International Tea Day. “These are pictures of me from Lockdown 1.0 to Lockdown 4.0,” wrote another. “Bro you rocked!! I am sure 90% Indian men can relate to your character and its emotions,” wrote another and praised Ahlawat.

Which Hathi Ram Chaudhary picture do you relate to?

