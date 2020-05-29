Sections
Home / It's Viral / Excited dogs become happiness squad for seals missing visitors at closed sanctuary

Excited dogs become happiness squad for seals missing visitors at closed sanctuary

“The animals were very intrigued to see dogs again on site and enjoyed interacting with them!” says a post about this delightful interaction.

Updated: May 29, 2020 13:31 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

With the sanctuary closed down for some time, the seals were missing visitors. Enter, doggos. (Facebook/Cornish Seal Sanctuary (OFFICIAL))

In yet another edition of animals meeting other animals, a bunch of dogs visited the seals at a sanctuary in England. A post shared on Facebook shows the excited faces of two dogs visiting the Cornish Seal Sanctuary as the most adorable cheering squad ever.

The post shared on Facebook details how with the sanctuary closed down for some time, the seals are missing meeting humans. “So many of our animals are very people orientated, like Aayla who loves to spend her time people-watching from the underwater viewing area!” explains the post.

While the team at the sanctuary is doing its best to keep the animals there happy and healthy, they were running out of ideas on what to do next. Enter, doggos.

The puppers were brought in to help the seals feel like the sanctuary is still open. “The animals were very intrigued to see dogs again on site and enjoyed interacting with them!” says the post.



If the pictures are anything to go by, the dogs also seem quite happy meeting the seals.

Just look at that face. How could anyone not feel motivated with a morale booster like that! The adorable pooches have not only brightened the lives of the seals, their pictures have also made so many people feel joy.

This isn’t the first time dogs have visited other beings of the animal kingdom. Recently, two puppies from the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) visited the temporarily closed Georgia Aquarium to discover the secrets of the underwater world.

Penguins have also been out and about visiting different kinds of fish, Belugas and even primates.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Darbha valley attack: AK-47 looted from Congress leader Mahendra Karma’s security officer recovered
May 29, 2020 14:09 IST
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
May 29, 2020 14:12 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll jumps to 82 in last 34 hours
May 29, 2020 14:02 IST
3 Maoists killed in gun battle in Jharkhand
May 29, 2020 14:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.