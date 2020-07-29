Excitement runs high among netizens as Rafale jets land in India. Seen the posts yet?

Sections
“Goosebumps,” wrote a Twitter user while tweeting using the hashtag #RafaleInIndia.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 16:23 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image was shared on official Twitter profile of Defence Minister of India earlier today. (Twitter/@DefenceMinIndia)

Since the moment the five Rafale fighter jets took off from France, social media – especially Twitter – has been abuzz with all sorts of posts. Now that they have landed safely in Ambala, people can’t keep calm and their excitement is well-reflected in the posts which are flooding the Internet, so much so that the hashtag #RafaleInIndia is also trending on the micro-blogging site.

Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to share a video of the touchdown of the Rafale jets at Ambala.

Ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also shared an image and wrote, “Welcome home, Golden Arrows! Incredible moment for our nation.” The image he tweeted is a part of four pictures series posted on the official Twitter profile of Defence Minister of India earlier today.



There were many who retweeted his video and shared various comments. Just like this Twitter user who wrote “goosebumps” while reposting the video.



Take a look at the tweets:

There were several who shared a popular dialogue, “How’s the Josh,” from the film Uri: The Surgical Strike to express themselves.

What are you tweeting?

Also Read | Jab We Jet: How the iconic Amul girl is greeting Rafale jets arriving today

