Explorer penguins to fluffy red pandas: Oregon Zoo’s year ender video may make you smile

The image is a screengrab from the video shared by Oregon Zoo. (Twitter/@oregonzoo)

People couldn’t be happier as the year 2020 is coming to an end. While the year made us go through many tough times, it also blessed us with several reasons to smile. Videos shared by Oregon zoo were among many of those reasons that guaranteed a smile and sometimes even a giggle. Now, the zoo has compiled the adorable mischiefs of their resident animals and shared a clip on Twitter. The recording may fill your heart with joy.

The clip starts with a big black bear happily splashing around in a tub full of water. The video goes on to show several animals like otters, penguins, porcupines and ends with some cute red pandas.

“2020: the year in rascality,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on December 28, the clip has garnered over 3.7 lakh views along with tons of comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop gushing at the clip of the cute animals and their shenanigans. Many also pointed out how the videos cheered them up throughout the year. Some also expressed their love for their favourite animals.

What are your thoughts on this post?