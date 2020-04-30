Extreme home-makeover: doggos edition. Watch pups Ginger and Fergie move into their dream home

Paint us green because we are envious of the new custom-made house these doggos are moving into!

Twitter user @iMDRW, who calls herself Diane, documented her daughter, Kennedi’s architectural journey as she redecorated her ‘bonus room’ for their dogs Ginger and Fergie. Apparently, the remodelling project didn’t start as an Extreme Home-makeover: doggo edition episode. However, it soon spiralled into a 15-day intense scheme of turning this empty room into a dream house for the family pooches.

Thankfully, the canines kept their hoomans company as they worked hard on this home improvement plan.

It started with the removal of carpet flooring:

Then more intense construction antics followed:

Some dog cuddles to keep the workers motivated!

We cannot believe the parent-child duo did all this by themselves!

On April 28, the builders finally tweeted the good news that the project was complete. It said, “15 days later, it’s complete and now I have to make the seat cover for the seat and Kennedi will hang pics inside”.

What an amazing DIY effort. Honestly, we cannot even imagine how happy Ginger and Fergie must feel about having their own custom-made house inside the family’s bigger home. Here are some shots of the pups enjoying this new abode:

However, this master designer isn’t done with her creative streak yet. Kennedi is trying to give these dogs the best interior design experience possible. Watch her paint mosaics on the structure’s walls:

Netizens were ever-so-excited for the journey that awaited Ginger and Fergie. Here is how they reacted:

A Twitter user said, “Their tiny faces peeping out of their doorways”. While another wrote, “It’s beautiful! That floor lay”.

“I built my shitzu a condo when I got her. Best places to find furniture you want are the doll shops. I had my girl set up with a dresser and actual bed. It was lovely. Hope you find the stuff you need,” read one comment. What can we say, these pet parents are really doing the most.

Somebody on the thread stated, “What? This looks incredible! The talent jumped out”. While another affirmed, “That’s a dog PALACE”.

What are your thoughts on this beautiful construction?