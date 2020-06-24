Sections
Extremely polite kids saying ‘thank you mama’ is Internet’s favourite. Watch

The video not only shows the child saying thank you each time, he even repeats himself in case he doesn’t hear ‘welcome’ from his mom.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 16:57 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A picture of Grey from his viral video. (Instagram/@greyandmama)

Happiness can come in various forms and today, we’d like to turn your attention towards this adorable child and his mama who’re bringing happiness to many. Videos of this little boy have gone all kinds of viral. The videos show him promptly thanking his mama every time she hands him some food. This special routine and his politeness have struck a chord with people.

The videos have been circulating on social media for a while. Now little Grey and his mama also have an Instagram handle where people can follow the toddler and his little antics.

“My sweet little thankful boy. I realize many of you here aren’t on TikTok, so I’ll start posting these here as well,” says the caption shared along with the video most likely written by Grey’s mama.

The video not only shows the child saying thank you each time, he even repeats himself in case he doesn’t hear ‘welcome’ from his mom.



Here’s another video of Grey saying thank you over and over again - something his mama says he does when he really likes something.

The videos collected thousands of views and hundreds of comments from people who love this polite kid.

“I love how he waits for you to say ‘you’re welcome’ and he’ll just repeat ‘thank you mama’ until he hears it… my guy,” wrote an Instgram user. “Awww please keep this child safe at all cost. He’s too precious,” posted another.

“Oh my gosh! I could watch this on repeat! His lil face, his lil voice. His manners! So sweet! And all this yummy food! Girl, can u adopt me?” commented a third. “Well done momma, you’re raising such a beautiful and polite kid,” shared a fourth.

Isn’t Grey just adorable?

