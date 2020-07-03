Facemasks delivered to Mexican hospitals by drone to avoid human contact

An employee of Sincronia Logistica looks at a drone loaded with personal protective gear and other essential equipment for delivery at a public hospital, in Queretaro, Mexico. (REUTERS)

To eliminate the risk of contagious human beings, a Mexican company has launched a drone delivery service to get clean medical supplies to hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico-City based firm Sincronia Logistica has begun deploying unmanned drones to deliver personal protective gear and other essential equipment to public hospitals in the central state of Queretaro, north of the capital.

An employee of Sincronia Logistica loads a drone with personal protective gear and other essential equipment for delivery. ( REUTERS )

Mexican healthcare workers have staged protests nationwide over the lack of personal protective equipment. The drones help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus by allowing for quick, contact-free drop-offs.

“In addition to reducing time, we’ve also reduced human contact,” said Diego Garcia, director of business excellence at Sincronia Logistica.

Sincronia Logistica says it has used drones to deliver donations of antibacterial gel, facemasks, gloves, 3D-printed face shields and other basic supplies for healthcare workers.

Doctors value the service, said Juana Angelica Garcia, director of the El Marques public hospital in the city of Queretaro, the state capital.

“In a situation where you need medical materials supplied fast without risking the health of the people involved, drone delivery has become a comprehensive and sure-fire option,” she said in a statement.