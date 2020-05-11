Falguni Pathak sings from her balcony for neighbours. Watch her performance going viral

Falguni Pathak can singing on her balcony. (Twitter/@rose_k01)

People may be confined to their homes for the time being but when you have a neighbour as musically gifted as this singer, life can look a little brighter. We’re talking about none other than singing sensation Falguni Pathak who graced her neighbours with a live performance from her balcony.

A video circulating on Twitter shows Pathak singing ‘Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye’ from the film Anand.

The video has been shared by Twitter user Rosy. “Falguni Pathak entertaining neighbours with melodious songs during lockdown,” she captioned the one and a half minute-long clip.

In the video, Pathak can be seen and heard singing the track on a microphone. Even though there are no musical instruments accompanying her, Pathak’s voice is so melodious, it’ll give you goosebumps.

Doesn’t this heartwarming performance make you wish you too had the singer as your neighbour?

Tweeple seem quite excited about this wonderful performance.

“Super cute,” writes an individual. “Loved it. She hasn’t changed at all since 2 decades,” adds another.

Others used words like ‘marvellous’ and ‘beautiful’ to describe the performance.

What do you think about it?