Sections
Home / It's Viral / Falguni Pathak sings from her balcony for neighbours. Watch her performance going viral

Falguni Pathak sings from her balcony for neighbours. Watch her performance going viral

A video shows Falguni Pathak singing ‘Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye’ from the film Anand.

Updated: May 11, 2020 19:14 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Falguni Pathak can singing on her balcony. (Twitter/@rose_k01)

People may be confined to their homes for the time being but when you have a neighbour as musically gifted as this singer, life can look a little brighter. We’re talking about none other than singing sensation Falguni Pathak who graced her neighbours with a live performance from her balcony.

A video circulating on Twitter shows Pathak singing ‘Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye’ from the film Anand.

The video has been shared by Twitter user Rosy. “Falguni Pathak entertaining neighbours with melodious songs during lockdown,” she captioned the one and a half minute-long clip.

In the video, Pathak can be seen and heard singing the track on a microphone. Even though there are no musical instruments accompanying her, Pathak’s voice is so melodious, it’ll give you goosebumps.



Doesn’t this heartwarming performance make you wish you too had the singer as your neighbour?

Tweeple seem quite excited about this wonderful performance.

“Super cute,” writes an individual. “Loved it. She hasn’t changed at all since 2 decades,” adds another.

Others used words like ‘marvellous’ and ‘beautiful’ to describe the performance.

What do you think about it?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
May 11, 2020 20:41 IST
At 15-minute Punjab Cabinet meet, ministers want chief secretary to be sacked
May 11, 2020 19:47 IST
Report 90 minutes in advance and other rules as limited trains start tomorrow
May 11, 2020 20:03 IST
India’s recovery rate now at 31.15%, 20,917 people cured of Covid-19
May 11, 2020 17:43 IST

latest news

‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
May 11, 2020 20:41 IST
Single-judge bench to hear cases in Supreme Court, a first in 70 years
May 11, 2020 20:33 IST
Gangster on parole among 4 arrested in kidnapping case in Ambala
May 11, 2020 20:20 IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association wants normal court proceedings to resume
May 11, 2020 20:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.