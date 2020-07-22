Sections
Home / It's Viral / Families of soldiers see them off as they board train in Pune, Piyush Goyal tweets emotional video

Families of soldiers see them off as they board train in Pune, Piyush Goyal tweets emotional video

Piyush Goyal, in his tweet caption, shared words of praise for the brave soldiers who stay away from their families to serve and protect the nation.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 11:20 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a soldier hugging his family member. (Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently shared a video on Twitter which has now left many emotional. The video shows the families of Indian Army soldiers seeing them off at a train station in Pune.

The caption details that the incident was recorded at Khadki Railway Station in Pune. The minister also praised the brave soldiers who stay away from their families to serve and protect the nation.

The video opens to show a station where army men are seen hugging and bidding goodbye to their families. What makes the clip even more emotional is the song, Aye Watan Tere Liye from the 1986 movie Karma, added to the video.



With over 5.2 lakh views, the post has also gathered over 45,000 likes. Additionally, it has been retweeted by over 6,500 tweeple.



Here’s what people wrote:

“We are able sleep in our houses because of our brave soldiers, no words are enough to thank them,” wrote a Twitter user and many agreed.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Silent spread of Covid-19 keeps scientists grasping for clues
Jul 22, 2020 11:41 IST
People more likely to contract Covid-19 at home
Jul 22, 2020 11:35 IST
Journalist Vikram Joshi’s family will get Rs10 lakh ex gratia: Yogi Adityanath
Jul 22, 2020 11:35 IST
Jide Zeitlin, CEO of Coach and Kate Spade’s parent company, resigns
Jul 22, 2020 11:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.