Families of soldiers see them off as they board train in Pune, Piyush Goyal tweets emotional video

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently shared a video on Twitter which has now left many emotional. The video shows the families of Indian Army soldiers seeing them off at a train station in Pune.

The caption details that the incident was recorded at Khadki Railway Station in Pune. The minister also praised the brave soldiers who stay away from their families to serve and protect the nation.

The video opens to show a station where army men are seen hugging and bidding goodbye to their families. What makes the clip even more emotional is the song, Aye Watan Tere Liye from the 1986 movie Karma, added to the video.

With over 5.2 lakh views, the post has also gathered over 45,000 likes. Additionally, it has been retweeted by over 6,500 tweeple.

Here’s what people wrote:

“We are able sleep in our houses because of our brave soldiers, no words are enough to thank them,” wrote a Twitter user and many agreed.

What do you think of the video?