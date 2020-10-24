Sections
Family’s cat catches two-headed snake, brings it home

The snake’s condition is termed as bicephaly and pretty rare.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 08:36 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the rare two-headed snake. (Facebook/@FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)

A family in Florida was in for a huge shock when their pet cat brought home a two-headed snake. A post shared on Facebook by FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute explains details about the rare find.

“A rare two-headed southern black racer was recently found at a residence in Palm Harbor by Kay Rogers and family,” says the post. 

Rogers told ABC Action News that it was their cat that brought the two-headed snake home. ”She brings us presents all the time. This day, my daughter sent me a message. ‘Mom, she brought in a snake and it has two heads,’” said Rogers. “I think this tops it, but she’s an adventurous cat for sure,” she added.

They set up a special space for the snake and even spoke to several reptile specialists. The snake, however, is now being looked after by the institute.



Explaining the snake’s condition,  the post details, “This phenomenon, termed bicephaly, is uncommon but happens during embryo development when two monozygotic twins failed to separate, leaving the heads conjoined onto a single body”. 

The post adds that both heads of the snake are active. However, they don’t react the same way. 

“Two-headed snakes are unlikely to survive in the wild as the two brains make different decisions that inhibit the ability to feed or escape from predators,” it says further. 

Shared on October 21, the post has collected 1,200 reactions and several comments. Here’s how people have reacted to the rare snake.

“The snake is so cute! Thanks for taking care of it and making sure it survives,” wrote a Facebook user. “Too cool. Glad it’s safe and can be studied,” commented another. “Wonder how old it is?” asked a third.

What do you think about this rare snake?

