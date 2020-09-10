Sections
Family spots 'alien-like' sea creatures on beach, they're worth over Rs 47 lakh

The creatures are actually a delicacy.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 20:22 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

One of the images shared by Martyn Green on Facebook.

They’re wonderful. They’re weird. They’re costly. And, now, images and videos of these creatures have created a buzz among people. There’s a possibility that they will amaze you too. But beware they may leave you with a strange aftertaste.

It all started with a post by Martyn Green. He took to Facebook to share information about the creatures called Gooseneck Barnacle. While out with his family, his wife spotted a log of wood covered with the animals and now their mesmerising videos and images have got people hooked.

The creatures are actually a delicacy worth £25 (over Rs 2,000) each, reports DailyMail. The total value of all the creatures could be as high as £50,000, more than Rs 47 lakh.

The images show the log covered in Gooseneck Barnacle. As for the videos, one of them shows a close look of the log. The other clip shows the tentacled-creatures getting back inside their white shells.



Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, people have shared all sorts of comments about the “alien-like” creatures. From calling them beautiful to commenting about how they are creeped out, people shared various responses.

“Amazing to watch, quite spooky,” wrote a Facebook user. “It’s weird but interesting,” expressed another. “Absolutely amazing but very scary,” said a third.

What do you think of the videos and the images? Did they amaze you or scare you or both?

