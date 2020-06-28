Family thinks they spotted shark or dolphin, turns out to be this creature. Watch

This family, while setting out for their fishing trip, may have never imagined that this was the creature they were going to encounter. Now, a video of that encounter has surfaced online and it’s making people gasp.

Sililo Martens was out with his family on a boat when they saw something moving in the water. At first they assumed it’s a shark, then they thought it’s a dolphin. The huge creature, however, turned out to be a fish named Ocean Sunfish.

Also known as Mola Mola, this is a creature which has a circular shape with teeth fused in beak-like structure, reports National Geographic. Mainly found in temperate and tropical oceans around the world, they’re often mistaken for sharks due to their huge dorsal fins.

“Ha ok, it’s not shark, dolphin, or Blow fish thing. It’s a SunFish apparently. Seeing one just outside Mumbles (Wales) is pretty cool,” Martens wrote and shared the video on Facebook.

The video shows the creature lurking under the water. At one point, in the clip, someone even comments about the size of the fish and calls it huge.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 7.7 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. People couldn’t stop expressing their wonder over the huge creature of the water world. A few were happy to see the Mola Mola. However, there were also some who were scared and some wrote how they’ll never go to the sea again.

“Oh my goodness,” exclaimed a Twitter user. “Huge but harmless,” expressed another. “Nope, not going to the sea again,” wrote another. “Wow. I’ve only ever heard of sunfish being on the other side of the world,” tweeted a surprised individual.

“Amazing,” wrote an individual. Do you think that too? Or do you think the fish is too scary?

