Fan asks Sonu Sood for better Internet speed on mobile. His reply is hilarious

Fan asks Sonu Sood for better Internet speed on mobile. His reply is hilarious

Sonu Sood’s wonderful response has now won people over.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 11:17 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonu Sood’s reply has now prompted people to share all sorts of reactions. (Instagram/sonu_sood)

Sonu Sood has won several hearts for going above and beyond to help those who reach out to him. On Twitter, the actor is seen replying to many people who post about what they need help with. Form assisting people to go home to offering them things to make their lives better, the actor has tugged at heartstrings of many with his actions. Among these requests, there are some that leave even the actor surprised. One such tweet was shared by a fan, and Sood had a brilliant reply for it.

In a post shared last evening, the fan asked Sood to help her with internet speed. “@SonuSood Please help me to increase the internet speed of my mobile… It’s disgusting,” wrote the Twitter user.

Sonu Sood, who is quite prompt when it comes to replying to requests shared by people, gave this response:



As usual, the wonderful response has won over people, much the same way his reply to a fan asking for a PS4 put a smile on everyone’s faces. He had offered the Twitter user books instead.



Shared some eight hours ago, the tweet collected over 21,000 likes and more than 1,700 retweets - and still very much counting. Here are the reactions shared by tweeple:

“It’s very kind of you sir that you are offering your help to everyone trying to solve every type of problem people are facing. It’s not an easy job, but you are giving your best effort. I thank you, sir, for your great job. God bless you sir,” wrote a Twitter user. “Sonu, you are becoming a brand just like what Google can search, you can actually do it. It’s not a small achievement. But you are doing great. Truly appreciated and inspiring,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, the fan who wrote to him also shared a tweet to his reply:

What do you think about this interaction?

Also Read | Twitter user asks Sonu Sood for help to reach a liquor shop. Actor’s epic reply

