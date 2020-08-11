Sections
Home / It's Viral / Fascinating video shows beekeeper removing colony of bees from a compost bin safely, leaves netizens in awe

Fascinating video shows beekeeper removing colony of bees from a compost bin safely, leaves netizens in awe

“How do you not wear gloves? This is amazing,” read one comment under the Instagram post.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 22:40 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows professional beekeeper Erika Thompson. (Instagram/@texasbeeworks)

Professional beekeeper, Erika Thompson from Texas Beeworks, shared a video of herself removing a bee colony from a compost bin at a school, which was closed. The whole process and Thompson’s careful way of handling the bee colony has left netizens in awe.

The clip, posted on Instagram on August 1, has been shared with a caption reading, “I received an emergency call from a school asking me to remove bees from their compost bin before they reopen in two days. I dropped everything to help them out, and here’s how I did it”.

The recording is a compilation of shots of different steps in the bee removal process. Thompson voices over each frame to explain her actions and the reasoning behind them. In the beginning, she explains that the colony had been in the compost bin for months and consisted of probably over 10,000 bees.

“So I started to move the comb structure from the bin to a temporary travel hive,” Thompson says. She then starts scooping up the bees with her hands to get them into the hive. Thompson further states, “These bees were pretty gentle and did not sting me as I worked with care and intention”.



Check out the rest of the steps in the bee removal process below. Be sure you keep an eye out for the queen bee.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has generated quite a buzz, pun intended. It currently has nearly 10,800 views and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “This is amazing work”. Another individual wrote, “How do you not wear gloves? This is amazing”.

“I wish you all the best in your work… you make the world a little better place,” read one comment under the post. “You are awesome,” commented another. We wholeheartedly second that statement.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CPI workers booked for violating Covid-19 safety norms
Aug 11, 2020 22:57 IST
Vaishno Devi: 5000 devotees including 500 from outside J-K to be allowed daily
Aug 11, 2020 22:56 IST
Bengal pacers Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh picked as IPL net bowlers
Aug 11, 2020 22:57 IST
Delhi Police recover 8kg heroin from member of interstate gang
Aug 11, 2020 22:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.