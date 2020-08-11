Fascinating video shows beekeeper removing colony of bees from a compost bin safely, leaves netizens in awe

Professional beekeeper, Erika Thompson from Texas Beeworks, shared a video of herself removing a bee colony from a compost bin at a school, which was closed. The whole process and Thompson’s careful way of handling the bee colony has left netizens in awe.

The clip, posted on Instagram on August 1, has been shared with a caption reading, “I received an emergency call from a school asking me to remove bees from their compost bin before they reopen in two days. I dropped everything to help them out, and here’s how I did it”.

The recording is a compilation of shots of different steps in the bee removal process. Thompson voices over each frame to explain her actions and the reasoning behind them. In the beginning, she explains that the colony had been in the compost bin for months and consisted of probably over 10,000 bees.

“So I started to move the comb structure from the bin to a temporary travel hive,” Thompson says. She then starts scooping up the bees with her hands to get them into the hive. Thompson further states, “These bees were pretty gentle and did not sting me as I worked with care and intention”.

Check out the rest of the steps in the bee removal process below. Be sure you keep an eye out for the queen bee.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has generated quite a buzz, pun intended. It currently has nearly 10,800 views and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “This is amazing work”. Another individual wrote, “How do you not wear gloves? This is amazing”.

“I wish you all the best in your work… you make the world a little better place,” read one comment under the post. “You are awesome,” commented another. We wholeheartedly second that statement.

