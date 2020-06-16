‘Fashion advisor’ and ‘saviour against karela’: Meet this awesome dadi poti duo

Grandparents are great - they love you unconditionally, save you from your parents when you mess up and have the best stories to tell. This dadi and poti also share an incredible bond. Their story has been shared on the Humans of Bombay Facebook page and is bound to make anyone smile from ear to ear.

In the post, a woman describes her dadi as her ‘go-to fashion advisor’ and ‘saviour against boring karela’ among other things.

“Dadi’s always been my favourite, and my saviour against boring karela sabji,” says the woman in the post. She explains how every time this particular sabji is made at home, her dadi would bring idli vada or bhajiya for them to eat instead. She adds that her dadi spoils her and she’s who she turns to for fashion advise.

“This one time, I was wearing shorts and was about to go for a run. Mom asked me to cover up, but Dadi said, ‘Arrey, itni garmi hai, aur dekho inke papa bhi toh shorts pehenkar jaate hain!’,” she adds.

This dadi-poti duo is now letting their “inner divas out.” We’ll just let you read the entire post to know what she means.

“Dadi’s are the best! I’ve been spending more time with mine too and we’ve been cooking up a storm, trying out DIY home beauty remedies, talking for hours into the night and just chilling all day!” adds another. “Age is just a number...you are blessed to have such a cool dadi,” says another.

