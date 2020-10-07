Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Fashion brand Givenchy’s new three-toed sandals and socks are reminding tweeple of Scooby Doo

Fashion brand Givenchy’s new three-toed sandals and socks are reminding tweeple of Scooby Doo

“My friend just said that the Givenchy SS21 three-toed sandals and socks look like Scooby Doo’s feet and I have officially lost it,” posted Twitter user Hannah Tindle.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 13:40 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tweeple haven’t been able to stop posting hilarious reactions to the share by Twitter user Hannah Tindle.

French luxury brand Givenchy recently launched their Spring Summer 2021 collection. As people have taken to social media to discuss the collection, some have found a rather bizarre comparison to items in the collection.

“My friend just said that the Givenchy SS21 three-toed sandals and socks look like Scooby Doo’s feet and I have officially lost it,” posted Twitter user Hannah Tindle. She shared the tweet with pictures of the models wearing the footwear along with one that shows the cartoon character’s feet. Now, tweeple haven’t been able to stop posting hilarious reactions to the share. Her post, shared on October 5, has collected over 5,600 likes and more than 700 retweets.

Take a look at the tweet below:



The post has prompted several reactions among tweeple. While some have shared how they agree with the tweet, others have posted funny responses.



“I can’t believe on top of everything else in 2020 I have to look at this,” wrote a Twitter user. “This makes me most uncomfortable,” commented another.

Here’s how a few others reacted:

What do you think about the comparison?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
Oct 07, 2020 13:02 IST
Occupying public place not acceptable: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh stir
Oct 07, 2020 11:16 IST
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
Oct 07, 2020 13:04 IST
China’s ‘gross aggression’ driving members of Quad: US official
Oct 07, 2020 12:34 IST

latest news

Covid-19 pandemic isn’t ground to relocate abroad a child involved in custody battle: HC
Oct 07, 2020 13:39 IST
Struggling KXIP look to turn around fortunes against Bhuvneshwar-less SRH
Oct 07, 2020 13:38 IST
Minor raped in Rajasthan’s Barmer, hunt on to nab accused
Oct 07, 2020 13:29 IST
Zurich International to sign deal to build Jewar airport today
Oct 07, 2020 13:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.