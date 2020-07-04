Sections
Home / It's Viral / Father imparts motivational lesson to son, shares its impact three years later

Father imparts motivational lesson to son, shares its impact three years later

This father and son duo prove that with determination, practice, and guidance, one can achieve great success.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 19:22 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Jason Wilson’s son, three years apart. (Instagram/@mrjasonowilson)

Many parents may agree that parenting is no easy feat. And they may also agree that there is no greater joy than seeing one’s child thrive. This particular dad filmed his son’s personal development, three years apart, after imparting some insightful words about progress and patience to him. The video is such a heartwarming watch, we can only imagine how proud this father must feel of his son’s growth.

Posted on Instagram on July 3, the clip was shared from writer Jason Wilson’s official account. “I updated this viral video of me helping my beloved son overcome his lack of confidence by inserting a clip of where he is today (end of video). May we all be encouraged to change the way we view progress and have patience with ourselves through the process!” reads the text posted alongside the recording.

The film opens to a video Wilson recorded three years back. The father-son duo are practising boxing when Wilson notices tears in his boy’s eyes. He asks, “What you crying for?”. To which the child responds, “I don’t feel confident in myself”.

When probed about why he feels this way, the young boy says, “Because I have to do it over and over again”. Wilson accounts for his son’s sentiments and shares some lasting words of wisdom. He says, “Over and over doesn’t mean you’re doing it wrong. It means you have to practice”. Their conversation goes on for a few more seconds and makes for a very compelling watch.



You can check out the whole dialogue here. Be sure to stick around until the very end because the finishing highlights show how beneficial practice and proper guidance can be.

This post currently has almost 62,000 views and nearly 600 comments.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the share. One person said, “You’re an amazing teacher! Thank you for sharing your ability to communicate with the world”.

Another individual wrote, “His smile shows his confidence in the updated clip”.

What are your thoughts on this sweet, inspiring exchange between a father and son?

Also Read | This hairdresser’s reaction to a 4-year-old calling herself ‘ugly’ is viral for the right reasons

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donald Trump’s ‘strong wall’ to block Covid-19 from China had holes
Jul 04, 2020 19:57 IST
NCP corporators switch sides on Taljai hill development plan after Ajit Pawar approves 13 cr project
Jul 04, 2020 19:55 IST
Prepare list of beneficiaries of welfare schemes: Himachal CM to DC’s BDOs
Jul 04, 2020 19:53 IST
Delhi records 2,505 new Covid cases, a step away from 1 lakh mark
Jul 04, 2020 19:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.