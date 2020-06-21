Sections
Home / It's Viral / Father’s Day 2020: Heartfelt quotes to posing with dad, here’s how people are celebrating the day on Twitter

Father’s Day 2020: Heartfelt quotes to posing with dad, here’s how people are celebrating the day on Twitter

Here’s how people are celebrating Father’s Day 2020 on Twitter

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 09:29 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A post shared by the Ministry of Health on Father’s Day 2020. (Twitter)

Father’s Day is a special day of celebration to commemorate father and father figures around the world. Observed on third Sunday of June in most parts of the world, this is a day of thank those who form an important part of our lives.

On this day, people do different things like gift presents, go for lunches/dinners or simply spend some time with their fathers. Though meeting up or going out may be tough for some this year that didn’t damped people’s sprit. To shows their love people are now taking to social media to share all sorts of tweets. We have collected some of the posts which aptly capture people’s emotions on Father’s Day.

 Here’s a heartfelt post by actor Ajay Devgn:





A tribute was posted by Rohan Jaitley for late minister Arun Jaitley.



Here’s a post from the Ministry of Health:

 A wholesome meme that aptly describes every father’s role in a child’s life inspired from the popular series Paatal Lok:

How are you wishing your dad on Father’s Day 2020?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bihar STET 2020 re-exam to be conducted online
Jun 21, 2020 09:42 IST
Riddhima remembers Rishi Kapoor: ‘Miss you with all my heart’
Jun 21, 2020 09:42 IST
Hrabhajan names ‘greatest ever cricketer to have played for India’
Jun 21, 2020 09:41 IST
Tensions flare at protests outside Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa
Jun 21, 2020 09:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.