Sections
Home / It's Viral / Feisty baby alligators take on a huge stork. Can you guess who wins?

Feisty baby alligators take on a huge stork. Can you guess who wins?

Watch this interesting match between two animal species.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:05 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows two baby gators fighting a wood stork. (Instagram/@gatorland_orlando)

“Don’t freak out, all the animals are fine, just a lesson regarding nature,” that’s what a post about this video says. It shows a fight between some feisty alligators and huge wood stork. Can you tell who wins this fight?

The video has been shared on Instagram by Gatorland, which is situated in Orlando, Florida. Described as ‘the alligator capital of the world’, the handle shares many videos of the animals residing there. Their latest post is this video which captures this interesting match between the two animal species.

“Small alligators are feisty no doubt but still very vulnerable to a gigantic wood stork. That clicking sound you hear is his beak,” says the caption further.

The video shows the tiny gators trying their best to fight off the huge bird but are ultimately no match for the winged creature. Take a look:



Within an hour of being shared, the video has collected over 15,000 views and lots of comments.

“He is the typical small kid who always gets in trouble lol,” comments an Instagram user. “OMG his little jump, sooo adorable,” adds another. “We were there last week and the storks tried to steal the fish we were feeding them,” posts a third. “The little gators are adorable,” adds a fourth.

What do you think about this match?

Also Read | Elvis the crocodile’s mealtime video is seriously scary. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ten more cases take Himachal Covid-19 count to 595
Jun 18, 2020 21:59 IST
Cop accidentally shoots himself dead in Chandigarh
Jun 18, 2020 21:54 IST
Decision on security cover to Simarjit Bains in 4-5 weeks: Centre to HC
Jun 18, 2020 21:54 IST
Djokovic says important all players free to travel to US Open
Jun 18, 2020 21:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.