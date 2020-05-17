Sections
Home / It's Viral / Feline felon caught red-pawed in the act, his crimes include stealing netizens’ hearts

Feline felon caught red-pawed in the act, his crimes include stealing netizens’ hearts

As the clip commences, Jack is seen opening the cabinet with careful precision just like a human standing on its hind paws.

Updated: May 17, 2020 17:59 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clip posted on the cat’s TikTok account shows Jack the cat in the kitchen. (TikTok/@jackiwiz)

People tend to swoon at cute kitties and their heart-melting meows. But all the cat-owners would agree with us when we say that their cute antics are just a ploy to divert our attention from their mischief. One such clip posted on TikTok shows the carefully curated process of stealing carried out by a cat that has left netizens thinking twice before melting at those adorable kitty eyes.

The clip posted on the cat’s TikTok account shows Jack the cat in the kitchen. Shot through a hidden cam, the clip describes that the owner was regularly waking up to open cabinets and fridge so they set up a camera to bust the bandit. Turns out the felony was committed by none other than the furry feline himself. As the clip commences, Jack is seen opening the cabinet with careful precision just like a human standing on its hind paws. Interestingly, with the opening of the cabinet, the distance between the fridge became much more accessible and we all know what follows next.

“Caught the minnow bandit red-handed,” reads the caption.

Check out the work of this smooth criminal:



@jackiwiz

Caught the minnow bandit red handed ##foryou ##fyp ##cats ##cat ##catsoftiktok ##petlover ##pet ##foryoupage ##foryourpage ##cute ##kitten ##jack ##why

♬ Goosebumps - JP III

Posted on May 14, the clip has garnered over 5.9 lakh views and tons of amused comments from netizens. While many suspected that it was a planned burglary, others pointed out that the kitty probably just wanted a clean plate for his dinner.

“I wouldn’t have turned this furry burglar in. It’s too chonky,” writes a TikTok user. “It’s just a cat burglar, nothing to see here,” jokes another. “You mean you caught him red-pawed?” comments a third.

What do you think of this dangerous thief?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines LIVE Updates: Centre’s new rules to be announced shortly
May 17, 2020 18:27 IST
Indian states are short of money. They need help | Opinion
May 17, 2020 18:24 IST
The economic package unpacked | Opinion
May 17, 2020 18:26 IST
Another WWE superstar bites the dust: Former champion released
May 17, 2020 18:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.