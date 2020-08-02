Feline gently bonks kitty sibling on the head. What happens next is unexpected. Watch

If you’re someone who avidly watches cat videos, then you may agree with us when we say that our furry feline friends are mysterious beings. It is often tough to guess the reason behind their derpy actions captured in some of the most beloved clips, but that may be what makes them so exciting to watch. This recording exemplifies that notion by showing peak derpy kitty behaviour which may leave many confused.

Posted on Reddit on August 1, this video is almost 10 seconds long. “Warning bonk before battle,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The clip shows two cats walking around on a carpeted floor, indoors. A few seconds into the film, both the kitties stop right in their tracks to make deep eye contact with one another. The grey-and-white furred feline lays on the floor and then gently raises one of its paws to tap the other on its head.

The bop is gentle enough to make what happens next seem entirely unexpected. Wondering what we’re talking about? Check out the video below to find out:

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘cat taps’, this post has garnered nearly 3,000 upvotes and many hilarious comments from netizens.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the gentle bonk which turned into a full-on cat ‘battle’. One person wrote, “It’s exactly what two of my cats do every time they play together”. Classic cattitude, we suppose.

“They look so fluffy I want them,” read one comment under the post. These cats surely do look adorable.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

Also Read | Cat pops a balloon by accident. Its feline sister feels the wrath of the startle