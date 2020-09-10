Sections
Feline gives the term clever cat whole new meaning by ‘helping’ solve a puzzle

The video was shared along with a caption reading, “Little helper”.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 20:07 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a tangerine-furred feline perched on top of a wooden table. (Reddit/@chalkinparis)

You may have heard the term ‘clever cat’ being used to describe someone who is quite intellectually sharp or mentally alert. Now get ready to see an actual clever cat.

This 20-second-long clip was shared on Reddit on September 10. “Little helper,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows a tangerine-furred feline perched on top of a wooden table. Puzzle pieces surround the cat. As the video progresses, it inspects the loose parts of the puzzle by inquisitively sniffing and tentatively pawing at them.

It appears as if this ‘helpful’ feline is assisting its parents to complete the puzzle. However, we don’t know how successful its efforts are. Watch this occurrence below:



Little helper from r/Catculations

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘catculations’, this post has received a whole lot of love. The share currently has almost 2,000 upvotes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this ‘clever cat’. One person said, “You two will have that puzzle together in no time at all,” referring to the cat and its pet parent.

Another individual wrote, “I don’t know about you, but I think this guy has it under control. He’ll solve it in no time,” and we cannot say we disagree. “He’s a little confused, but he’s got the spirit,” read one comment under the post. Now that is a sentiment we wholeheartedly agree with.

What are your thoughts on this derpy feline’s ‘catculations’? Do you think it will be able to solve the puzzle?

