Feline lends a ‘helping’ paw to hooman with some computer work. It doesn’t go as planned

‘Productive shenanigans’ may sound like an oxymoron, but it seems like the most fitting way to describe this particular cat video.

Posted to Reddit on June 19, this clip is 20 seconds long. The recording has been shared with a caption reading, “Lending a helping hand... Later he actually managed to delete an important chunk of code”.

The film shows a kitty sitting in front of a Dell laptop. The feline has a paw on the forward-slash key and seems to be pressing onto it with utmost focus. The cat’s actions cause multiple lines of the ‘/’ symbol to appear on the screen, wherein a Microsoft PowerPoint window is open.

We’re unsure of how this is helpful in the pet parent’s work efforts, but the feline must believe otherwise. It continues its movement seamlessly and even moves its head ever-so-slightly after every line.

Towards the end of the video, the feline turns around to look at its hooman. Now we don’t speak ‘meow’ but can infer that expression probably says, “You’re welcome”.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 24,600 upvotes and nearly 300 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “What a smart boy! Such talent and knowledge”. To which another individual responded with, “Hooman this all wrong. Let me do. I fix,” guessing the cat’s narrative over the whole ordeal.

“I’m doing my pawt!” read one punny comment on the subreddit, again from the kitty’s perspective. While somebody else declared, “Employee of the month”. We don’t know about the feline’s coding abilities but if organizations were giving out ‘employee of the month’ based on cuteness, this kitty would surely win the title.

What are your thoughts on this probably well-intentioned but certainly derpy cat?

