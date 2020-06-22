Sections
Feline loses all its cool over a toy butterfly after having too much catnip

Ever had so much catnip that you cannot deal with a toy butterfly? Well, this kitty has and its bafflement is through the roof.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 10:47 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

If you too enjoy seeing cats act all derpy whilst on catnip, then this is a video you cannot afford to miss. (Instagram/@rangonmoon)

Many cat parents can attest to the positive benefits of the controlled use of catnip. Kitties behave adorably absurdly while on catnip and if you too enjoy seeing cats act all derpy, then this is a video you cannot afford to miss.

The recording was initially shared on Instagram in May from cat siblings, Rango and Moon’s official account. The clip is now capturing netizens’ attention once again after being posted to the subreddit ‘animals being derps’.

The post is titled, “When you’ve had so much catnip you can’t handle the butterfly”. It shows a grey-furred feline laying on its back on a similar coloured carpet on the floor. Viewers can see a toy butterfly doing rounds over the kitty’s head. Just at this moment, the camera person zooms into the action to reveal the cat’s expression. To say that it looks perplexed by the plaything would be an understatement.

When you’ve had so much catnip you can’t handle the butterfly from r/AnimalsBeingDerps



Since being shared on Reddit on June 20, the post has earned almost 3,000 upvotes and many appreciative comments.



Here is how Redditors reacted to the bewildered kitty. One person said, “This cat is at the point where it can taste sounds and hear colours”. While another cat parent wrote, “I have catnip, the butterfly toy, and a cat... I know what must be done”.

“Is there a reset button on this cat?” inquired a Reddit user. While a different comment read, “Relatable”.

What are your thoughts on this dozy cat?

