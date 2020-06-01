Feline proves that there is only space for one Shahenshah in this household

Here’s what happens when a cat is introduced to a stuffed toy. (Reddit/@consigliere028)

Some of you remember the evergreen dialogue, “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah,” from the 1988 Bollywood classic ‘Shahenshah’. The film gave us a catchphrase which is still repeatedly used in conversations. Now, here is a cat who seems like a fan of the dialogue by trying to prove that it is the true king of kings.

This just over-20-seconds-long video was posted on Reddit on May 30. Initially part of the longer Twitch stream done in 2019, the clip has now piqued people’s interest after being shared to the subreddit ‘funny’.

Titled “Cat attacks plush tiger,” the recording shows two men sitting in front of a camera filming themselves as they speak into a microphone. The one on the left, with the headphones, is seen holding a tangerine coloured cat. He introduces the kitty to the stuffed toy shaped like a tiger which is kept, at an elevation, behind his chair.

The kitty takes one sniff and goes berserk. It starts moving its body furiously while it claws at the plush tiger.

The soft toy falls down but so does the kitty. It wiggles away from its hoomans who are left, understandably, shocked and a little wounded by the feline’s actions.

Check out this action-packed cat-fight here:

This post currently has almost 12,000 upvotes and nearly 200 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “That flying killer cat part when he jumps from behind the white shirt guy’s chair! I keep laughing”. Not to pick favourites but that’s our favourite part of the clip as well.

“Just chillin’ with my bros and -OMG what is that I will save you humans!” wrote a Reddit user while trying to guess the feline’s perspective over the whole attack.

“I’ll say it once and I’ll say it again, orange cats are chaos,” declared a comment.

What are your thoughts on this cutely aggressive cat?

Also Read | ‘What ‘cha doin’?’ says this cat as it photobombs its mom’s workout video