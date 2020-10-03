Fighting off wild dogs to taming donkey: 10-year-old boy walks from Sicily to London to give his grandma a hug

The Internet is filled with all kinds of stories. Some stories make you laugh, some make you cry, and then there are some that leave you overwhelmed with emotions. Just like the story of a 10-year-old boy named Romeo Cox who, along with his father, walked from Sicily in Italy to London in the UK. Why, you ask? He embarked on this adventurous journey just so that he could meet his grandmother and give her a hug.

The boy also gave the world a glimpse of his journey through Instagram. A link given in his bio also details that besides meeting his grandmother he also took the journey for another reason. “I’m walking 2800km to support refugees my age for Refugee Education Across Conflicts Trust because we should all get an equal chance to study & live!” it says.

He shared several videos and images which detail what he saw and the people that he meet. And to say that the tale is wonderful is surely an understatement.

The image shows Romeo Cox. ( Instagram/@romeos_big_journey_home )

What is every more exciting is that his arduous journey was not only restricted to meeting new people. He also went on boat journeys and participated in jam sessions. Not just that, turns out, he also fought off wild dogs, tamed a grumpy donkey and even got bloody feet while walking. However, what is truly heartening is that he never gave up.

“We got lost a few times. We slept under a wasp nest which wasn’t a good idea, got bloody feet, but we never thought about giving up,” he told Daily Mail.

Here is a post giving a glimpse of him riding a boat:

Check out the fun video of the boy dancing to the hit number Gangnam Style:

The youngster arrived at Trafalgar Square in London on September 21, having made the 2,800km journey. He is now under quarantine before he meets his grandmother.

“I can’t wait to give her a cuddle, it’s been over a year since I last saw her. She was all alone during lockdown,” he said. Well, we too will wait for him to update us about the hug for which he crossed thousands of kilometers.

He was also invited to the House of Lords to enjoy some cake with Lord Alf Dubs. In a post, Romeo gave details about that too.

What do you think of this wonderful boy and his journey?