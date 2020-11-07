Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Finally a baby girl for Michigan couple with 14 sons

Finally a baby girl for Michigan couple with 14 sons

The Schwandts have been featured for years in local and national news as their family has grown. The couple have a livestreaming program called “14 Outdoorsmen” that may now need a name change.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 11:08 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Lakeview US

The Schwandt family poses for a photo at their farm in Lakeview, Mich. Standing from left are Tommy, Calvin, Drew, Tyler, Zach, Brandon, Gabe, Vinny and Wesley. Seated, starting at upper left are Charlie, Luke, mother Kateri holding Finley, father Jay with Tucker and Francisco in the foreground. The 14-boy family has welcomed their first daughter nearly three decades after the birth of their first child. Kateri Schwandt gave birth to Maggie Jayne Schwandt. (AP)

A Michigan couple whose large family attracted attention by growing to include 14 sons has welcomed their first daughter nearly three decades after the birth of their first child.

Kateri Schwandt gave birth Thursday to Maggie Jayne, who weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces (3.4 kilograms) and entered a world filled with 14 older brothers.

Jay Schwandt said he and his wife, both 45, “are overjoyed and beyond excited to add Maggie Jayne to our family.” “This year has been memorable in so many ways, for so many reasons, but Maggie is the greatest gift we could ever imagine,” he told the Detroit Free Press following his daughter’s birth at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

This November 2020 photo provided by Jay Schwandt shows Maggie Schwandt. A Michigan couple whose large family attracted attention by growing to include 14 sons welcomed their first daughter nearly three decades after the birth of their first child. ( AP )

The Schwandts have been featured for years in local and national news as their family has grown. The couple have a livestreaming program called “14 Outdoorsmen” that may now need a name change.



Their oldest child, Tyler Schwandt, 28, said his parents thought they would never have a daughter after 14 sons. He said there’s likely nothing pink in the family’s home in the rural community of Lakeview, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Grand Rapids.

“I don’t even know if my mom owns any pink clothing — or anything,” said Tyler, who is engaged to be married and recently bought a home 20 minutes away from his parents’ 200-acre (81-hectare) farm.

The Schwandts started dating as freshmen, attending Gaylord High School and Gaylord St. Mary’s, respectively. They wed in 1993, before they attended Ferris State University, and before they graduated the couple had three sons.

Both earned advanced degrees, even as their family grew. Kateri holds a master’s degree in social work from Grand Valley State University, and Jay, who is a lawyer and owner of a land surveying business, holds a law degree from Western Michigan University’s Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

JD(U) minister booked for murder, blames political rivals
Nov 07, 2020 11:04 IST
Month after easing Covid restrictions, only 60% hotels open in Maharashtra
Nov 07, 2020 11:03 IST
‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
Nov 07, 2020 11:35 IST
I-T raids at Kerala church, foreign funding rules violation detected
Nov 07, 2020 11:04 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Check out who makes the most romantic pair
Nov 07, 2020 11:46 IST
Kajal Aggarwal leaves for honeymoon with husband Gautam, shares new name
Nov 07, 2020 11:46 IST
5 yrs of OROP: PM Modi salutes soldiers for courageously protecting nation
Nov 07, 2020 11:41 IST
Mumbai’s minimum temperature drops below 20°C, AQI in moderate zone
Nov 07, 2020 11:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.