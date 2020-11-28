Sections
Fiona the hippo’s ‘crazy dismount’ from her mom’s back will leave you in giggles

Cincinnati Zoo took to Instagram to share the video on their official profile.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 23:52 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Fiona the hippo on her mom’s back. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)

If you’re an animal content enthusiast and often search the Internet for cute videos, then you must be aware of Fiona. The absolutely adorable hippopotamus lives at Cincinnati Zoo. Besides her unbound cuteness, her videos showcase her derpy behaviour and they never fail to win people over. Just like this clip which captures mischievous antics of the hippo.

Cincinnati Zoo took to Instagram to share the video on their official profile. “Fiona, you are hilarious! From parking on your Mom’s back to your crazy dismount - we will never get tired of your silliness!” they wrote.

The video opens to show the animal on her mom’s back. Then with

much style, grace, and amazingness, she does a perfect dismount. Check out yourself:



Since being shared, the video has already gathered nearly 77,000 views and tons of comments from people. While some gushed over Fiona, others could relate to her mom.

“Fiona’s mom is all of us,” wrote an Instagram user. “The things a momma patiently endured, right? So hilarious!!!!” shared another. “Love this video. Fiona and Bibi cheer us up on these dark days,” said a third. That is a comment we wholeheartedly agree to.

There were also those who wrote how much they love the hippo. Just like this individual who wrote, “I love you Fiona.”

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Toddler meets Fiona the hippo, netizens can’t stop gushing at their adorable photo

